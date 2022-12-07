Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $24.21 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 77.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,226. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

