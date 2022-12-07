Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 989,200 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.92% of LendingClub worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LendingClub by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,313. The firm has a market cap of $999.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $32.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LC. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

