Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 408,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 303,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. 3,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $86.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,256. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

