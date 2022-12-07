Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of BellRing Brands worth $30,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 7,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,831. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

