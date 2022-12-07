Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 343,420 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $31,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

MSI stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.43. 3,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,980. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day moving average is $234.29.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,167 shares of company stock valued at $41,666,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.