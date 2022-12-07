Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 191,141 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 462.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,141 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,891 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,801. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

