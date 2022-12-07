Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 52,978 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,017,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 102,358 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,989. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

