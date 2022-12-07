Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avantor by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Avantor by 2,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,745. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

