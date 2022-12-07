Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

PFG traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 9,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

