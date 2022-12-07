Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 92 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 331.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 12,262.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $47.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4,647.01. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,262.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4,238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

