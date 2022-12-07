Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 80.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 25,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,432. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

