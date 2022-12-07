Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 38,757 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 4,268.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,757 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3,014.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

NYSE THC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,694. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

