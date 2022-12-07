Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

BURL stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.61. 9,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,994. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $296.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

