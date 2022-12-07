Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $425.00 and last traded at $425.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.50.

Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.50.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

