Populous (PPT) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Populous has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $150,572.69 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

