Powerledger Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $69.88 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

