PPL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,342 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 391% compared to the typical volume of 2,311 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.4 %

PPL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 115,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.