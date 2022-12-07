Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.23. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 912 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
