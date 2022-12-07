Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.23. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 912 shares changing hands.

Procaps Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

Procaps Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

