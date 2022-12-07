Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Up 6%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Procaps Group Stock Up 6.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.