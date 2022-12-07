Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Up 6%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Procaps Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

Procaps Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

