PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,789 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 152,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,268 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

