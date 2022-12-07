Prometeus Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $88.51 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00027009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

