Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RXDX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $59.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.90. 549,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

