Prometheus Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,951 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 346% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,333 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXDX traded up $63.60 on Wednesday, reaching $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 315,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,154. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

