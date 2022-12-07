PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) & Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Critical Contrast

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PropTech Investment Co. II and Marcus & Millichap, as provided by MarketBeat.

PropTech Investment Co. II currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.84%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Profitability

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% Marcus & Millichap 10.32% 22.51% 15.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Marcus & Millichap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.06 $142.47 million $3.91 8.97

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

(Get Rating)

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.