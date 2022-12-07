ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 176,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,091,522 shares.The stock last traded at $46.87 and had previously closed at $47.23.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $40,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.