Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $97.77 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $942.39 or 0.05601455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00496329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.01 or 0.29927505 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.38520387 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $11,963,154.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

