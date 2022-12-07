Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. 3,155,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 725.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

