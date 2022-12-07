PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 4.1% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 13,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,149,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.