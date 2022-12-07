PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 4.1% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 13,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,149,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

