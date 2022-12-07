PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,255 shares.The stock last traded at $36.90 and had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

