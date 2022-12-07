PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,255 shares.The stock last traded at $36.90 and had previously closed at $34.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.