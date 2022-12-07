Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $231.69 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $231.69 million and approximately $26.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00012995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.34 or 0.07423984 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00079894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025739 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,441,746 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

