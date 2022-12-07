QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Decreased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.