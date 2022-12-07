Quant Price Hits $117.07 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $31.20 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for $117.07 or 0.00695371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00496263 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.66 or 0.29923508 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
