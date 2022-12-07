Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56,019.86

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,019.86 and approximately $181,307.21 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00237475 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,204.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.