Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Quantum-Si worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si Price Performance

NASDAQ QSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 3,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,966. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.