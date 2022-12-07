R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $10.10. Guggenheim now has a $15.00 price target on the stock. R1 RCM shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,553 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,712 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 72,973 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

