Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bilibili (BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2022 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $30.00.

11/30/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.60 to $22.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $20.00 to $17.00.

11/30/2022 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $15.50.

11/29/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $23.30 to $14.70.

11/25/2022 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $13.50.

11/2/2022 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

10/28/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

10/25/2022 – Bilibili had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,002,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,306. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

