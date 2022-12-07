Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,321 shares during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics accounts for approximately 5.8% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 3.74% of Relay Therapeutics worth $68,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 601,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,159.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,594. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of RLAY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. 27,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,889. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.91. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 17,136.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.