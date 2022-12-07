Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ambarella (AMBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA):

12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $100.00.

12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $90.00.

12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00.

11/21/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $104.00 to $96.00.

11/21/2022 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $90.00.

11/18/2022 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/12/2022 – Ambarella is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambarella Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,654. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04.

Get Ambarella Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.