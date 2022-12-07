Reviewing Sharecare (SHCR) & The Competition

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sharecare to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Sharecare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million -$85.00 million -8.12 Sharecare Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.06

Analyst Recommendations

Sharecare’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sharecare. Sharecare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sharecare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sharecare Competitors 7 131 275 0 2.65

Sharecare currently has a consensus target price of $3.12, indicating a potential upside of 53.69%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 87.80%. Given Sharecare’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -19.41% -18.36% -14.00% Sharecare Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Volatility & Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sharecare competitors beat Sharecare on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

