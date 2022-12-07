RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.41. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 106,105 shares trading hands.

RLX Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in RLX Technology by 141.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

