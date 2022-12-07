RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.41. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 106,105 shares trading hands.
RLX Technology Stock Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.