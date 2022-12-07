RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.03

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.