Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.84 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,322.53 or 0.07851840 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $140.96 million and $2.84 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/."

