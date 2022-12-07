Rocket Pool Price Reaches $20.17 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $20.17 or 0.00118264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $378.42 million and approximately $356,967.56 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

