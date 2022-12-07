Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.72 billion.

