Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $7.07. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 85,804 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,733,053 shares of company stock worth $27,151,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

