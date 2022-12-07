Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Given a C$0.56 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.56 target price by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 460.00% from the company’s current price.
Rover Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE ROVR remained flat at C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,687. Rover Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Rover Metals Company Profile
