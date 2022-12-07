Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Given a C$0.56 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.56 target price by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 460.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE ROVR remained flat at C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,687. Rover Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Rover Metals Company Profile

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

