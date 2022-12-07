Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Trading Down 5.1%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 114,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 734,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$718.53 million and a P/E ratio of 21.17.

Insider Transactions at Sabina Gold & Silver

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Anna Maria Tudela acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,355.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

