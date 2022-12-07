Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Trading Up 2.3%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFSHF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Safestore Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

