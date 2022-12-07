ScION Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ScION Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,014 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ScION Tech Growth I stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. ScION Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

