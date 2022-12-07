Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $25.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Scor from €21.50 ($22.63) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. AlphaValue cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Scor from €24.00 ($25.26) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Scor Price Performance

Scor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,387. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

